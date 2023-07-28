Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Austin Riley (.829 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 34 walks while batting .272.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Riley has had a hit in 69 of 100 games this season (69.0%), including multiple hits 32 times (32.0%).
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (20 of 100), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven in a run in 38 games this year (38.0%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 51 times this year (51.0%), including 15 games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.302
|AVG
|.242
|.360
|OBP
|.301
|.543
|SLG
|.434
|25
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|30
|51/18
|K/BB
|52/16
|1
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 124 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .291 batting average against him.
