How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 188 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .488 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .267 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (554 total runs).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .336.
- Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.272).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Yonny Chirinos (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 16 -- the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-4
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|John Schreiber
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brayan Bello
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Colin Rea
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Griffin Canning
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|-
|Chase Silseth
