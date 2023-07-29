J.J. Spaun is in the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota in the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30. The par-71 course spans 7,431 yards and the purse available is $7,800,000.00.

Looking to wager on Spaun at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

J.J. Spaun Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Spaun has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 18 rounds, Spaun has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

Spaun has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

Spaun has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 28 -8 277 0 18 1 3 $2.2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Spaun finished 66th in his only finish at this event in three visits.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Spaun has played i the last year (7,308 yards) is 123 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun finished in the 30th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 90th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Spaun was better than 88% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.53.

Spaun carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Spaun carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Spaun had more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Spaun's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Spaun finished the Barracuda Championship recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Spaun finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Spaun Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

