Keith Mitchell will compete in the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Mitchell at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Keith Mitchell Insights

Mitchell has finished under par six times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Mitchell has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Mitchell has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Mitchell has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 36 -4 280 0 19 2 3 $2.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Mitchell's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 36th.

Mitchell has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

TPC Twin Cities will play at 7,431 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Mitchell has played i the last year (7,303 yards) is 128 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Mitchell's Last Time Out

Mitchell was in the 30th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 17th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Mitchell shot better than 93% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Mitchell recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Mitchell recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Mitchell carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Mitchell posted a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Mitchell ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on five of the six par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.3.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Mitchell finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Mitchell Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.