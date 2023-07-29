Clarke Schmidt takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles are 13th in MLB play with 121 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Baltimore's .418 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Orioles' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Baltimore scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.8 per game).

The Orioles rank 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Orioles strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Baltimore has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Baltimore has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

The Orioles have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.296).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 141 home runs.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 446 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

New York has the eighth-best ERA (3.87) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.245 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Wells (7-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering one hit.

Wells has recorded eight quality starts this year.

Wells is looking to pick up his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (6-6) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, July 21, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Rays W 5-3 Away Tyler Wells Taj Bradley 7/24/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Dean Kremer Cristopher Sanchez 7/25/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Gibson Taijuan Walker 7/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Away Kyle Bradish Ranger Suárez 7/28/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home Grayson Rodriguez Gerrit Cole 7/29/2023 Yankees - Home Tyler Wells Clarke Schmidt 7/30/2023 Yankees - Home Dean Kremer Luis Severino 7/31/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kyle Gibson Chris Bassitt 8/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kyle Bradish Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Grayson Rodriguez Kevin Gausman 8/3/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tyler Wells Alek Manoah

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Gerrit Cole Hunter Brown

