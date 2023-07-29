The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .256 with 17 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Albies has picked up a hit in 66 of 101 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

In 22 games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.8%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).

Albies has driven in a run in 40 games this season (39.6%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (20.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 51 of 101 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .235 AVG .278 .297 OBP .340 .445 SLG .561 19 XBH 25 10 HR 14 35 RBI 38 34/16 K/BB 32/15 2 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings