Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Brewers Player Props
|Braves vs Brewers Prediction
|Braves vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Brewers
|Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Brewers Odds
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .258 with 17 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- In 65.7% of his 102 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (40.2%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those games (20.6%).
- In 52 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.239
|AVG
|.278
|.300
|OBP
|.340
|.444
|SLG
|.561
|19
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|14
|36
|RBI
|38
|37/16
|K/BB
|32/15
|2
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.