Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 136 hits and an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
- He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Acuna has recorded a hit in 79 of 102 games this year (77.5%), including 43 multi-hit games (42.2%).
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (21.6%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.2% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 64 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|48
|.338
|AVG
|.328
|.431
|OBP
|.400
|.583
|SLG
|.574
|27
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|30
|31/33
|K/BB
|25/21
|25
|SB
|25
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Rea (5-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
