Today's WNBA slate has lots in store. Among those six games is the Minnesota Lynx taking on the Connecticut Sun.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun take on the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 18-6

18-6 MIN Record: 12-13

12-13 CON Stats: 84.0 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (first)

84.0 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (first) MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.5 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (14.5 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 8.0 APG) MIN Key Player: Kayla McBride (12.6 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -11.5

-11.5 CON Odds to Win: -818

-818 MIN Odds to Win: +525

+525 Total: 159.5 points

The Atlanta Dream host the Washington Mystics

The Mystics travel to face the Dream on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 13-11

13-11 WAS Record: 12-12

12-12 ATL Stats: 85.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

85.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (ninth) WAS Stats: 81.1 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Rhyne Howard (18.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG) WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6.5

-6.5 ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 WAS Odds to Win: +197

+197 Total: 164.5 points

Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Los Angeles Sparks take on the New York Liberty

The Liberty hit the road the Sparks on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 9-15

9-15 NYL Record: 18-6

18-6 LAS Stats: 78.5 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)

78.5 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (fourth) NYL Stats: 88.7 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (20.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (20.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.7 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9

-9 NYL Odds to Win: -503

-503 LAS Odds to Win: +373

+373 Total: 167 points

The Indiana Fever face the Seattle Storm

The Storm hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 6-18

6-18 SEA Record: 5-19

5-19 IND Stats: 81.4 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

81.4 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (11th) SEA Stats: 78.5 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.2 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 IND Odds to Win: -161

-161 SEA Odds to Win: +133

+133 Total: 164.5 points

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Chicago Sky host the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury go on the road to face the Sky on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily

ESPN3 and AZFamily Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 9-15

9-15 PHO Record: 6-17

6-17 CHI Stats: 78.1 PPG (11th in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

78.1 PPG (11th in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (sixth) PHO Stats: 75.8 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Courtney Williams (9.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.0 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -7

-7 CHI Odds to Win: -285

-285 PHO Odds to Win: +228

+228 Total: 156 points

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Dallas Wings

The Wings hit the road the Aces on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 22-2

22-2 DAL Record: 14-10

14-10 LVA Stats: 94.1 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.7 Opp. PPG (second)

94.1 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.7 Opp. PPG (second) DAL Stats: 86.0 PPG (third in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.0 APG)

A'ja Wilson (20.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.0 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -10

-10 LVA Odds to Win: -653

-653 DAL Odds to Win: +462

+462 Total: 173.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.