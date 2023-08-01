Atlanta Braves (67-37) will match up with the Los Angeles Angels (56-51) at Truist Park on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 199 strikeouts, Spencer Strider will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Angels are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-250). The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.80 ERA) vs Patrick Sandoval - LAA (6-7, 4.22 ERA)

Braves vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 91 games this season and won 59 (64.8%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Braves have a 15-5 record (winning 75% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have won in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Angels this season with a +200 moneyline set for this game.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+130) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

