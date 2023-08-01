On Tuesday, Michael Harris II (batting .344 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: BSSO

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .272.

Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (53 of 82), with at least two hits 15 times (18.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has driven home a run in 18 games this year (22.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 28 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .303 AVG .245 .347 OBP .297 .470 SLG .408 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 14 RBI 14 27/7 K/BB 31/11 7 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings