Dream vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Phoenix Mercury (6-19), on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-12).
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Mercury matchup in this article.
Dream vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Dream vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-7.5)
|163.5
|-340
|+270
Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Dream (-7.5)
|162.5
|-350
|+260
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Dream (-7.5)
|164.5
|-350
|+240
Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Dream (-7.5)
|164.5
|-340
|+250
Bet on this game with Tipico
Dream vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Dream have compiled a 13-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mercury have put together an 8-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Atlanta has been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Phoenix has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in eight opportunities).
- A total of 12 out of the Dream's 25 games this season have hit the over.
- In the Mercury's 24 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
