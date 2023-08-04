A round of 64 match is next for Kayla Day in the National Bank Open, and she will play Marie Bouzkova. Day has +20000 odds to be crowned champion at Stade Iga.

Day at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Day's Next Match

After her 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win over Sachia Vickery in the qualification final, Day will play Bouzkova in the round of 64 on Monday, August 7 at 11:00 AM ET.

Day Stats

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Day defeated No. 216-ranked Vickery, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

The 23-year-old Day is 14-8 over the past 12 months and is still seeking her first tournament title.

Day is 6-5 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Through 22 matches over the past year (across all court types), Day has played 21.8 games per match. She won 53.4% of them.

Day, in 11 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 22.1 games per match and won 53.1% of them.

Over the past year, Day has been victorious in 39.6% of her return games and 65.0% of her service games.

Day has claimed 73.2% of her service games on hard courts and 32.8% of her return games over the past 12 months.

