Ozzie Albies -- batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Angels.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .258 with 19 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Albies has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.6% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 49 .241 AVG .278 .299 OBP .340 .450 SLG .561 22 XBH 25 10 HR 14 38 RBI 38 40/17 K/BB 32/15 2 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings