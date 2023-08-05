The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will feature Billy Horschel. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse is $7,600,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 3- 6.

Billy Horschel Insights

Horschel has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Horschel has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Horschel has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -4 280 0 14 0 1 $1.7M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Horschel has three top-10 finishes, with two of them being top-five finishes, in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 26th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut eight times.

Horschel finished 27th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Horschel has played in the past year (7,306 yards) is 175 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Horschel's Last Time Out

Horschel was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.89-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

Horschel shot better than 96% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.08 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Horschel recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Horschel carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.4).

Horschel's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Horschel's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Horschel ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on 10 of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Horschel finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Horschel Odds to Win: +6000

