Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Cubs.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Cubs Player Props
|Braves vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cubs Odds
|Braves vs Cubs Prediction
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .257 with 20 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- In 66.4% of his 107 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- In 22 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.6%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Albies has had an RBI in 42 games this year (39.3%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (20.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year (51.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|50
|.241
|AVG
|.276
|.299
|OBP
|.336
|.450
|SLG
|.557
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|38
|40/17
|K/BB
|33/15
|2
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (1-2) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing just one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.