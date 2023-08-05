Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's game features the Boston Red Sox (57-52) and the Toronto Blue Jays (61-50) clashing at Fenway Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 5.
The probable pitchers are John Schreiber (1-1) for the Red Sox and Jose Berrios (8-7) for the Blue Jays.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 1-2.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 24 (53.3%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 18-12, a 60% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Red Sox have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 538 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox's 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Blue Jays Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 2-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The Blue Jays' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Blue Jays have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those games.
- Toronto has a mark of 9-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (498 total), Toronto is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|@ Giants
|L 4-3
|Brennan Bernardino vs Scott Alexander
|July 31
|@ Mariners
|L 6-2
|Nick Pivetta vs George Kirby
|August 1
|@ Mariners
|W 6-4
|Brayan Bello vs Bryce Miller
|August 2
|@ Mariners
|L 6-3
|Kutter Crawford vs Logan Gilbert
|August 4
|Blue Jays
|L 7-3
|James Paxton vs Alek Manoah
|August 5
|Blue Jays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
|August 6
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs Chris Bassitt
|August 7
|Royals
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Cole Ragans
|August 8
|Royals
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Brady Singer
|August 9
|Royals
|-
|James Paxton vs Jordan Lyles
|August 10
|Royals
|-
|TBA vs Alec Marsh
Blue Jays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|Orioles
|L 4-2
|Chris Bassitt vs Kyle Gibson
|August 1
|Orioles
|L 13-3
|Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Kyle Bradish
|August 2
|Orioles
|W 4-1
|Yusei Kikuchi vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 3
|Orioles
|L 6-1
|Kevin Gausman vs Jack Flaherty
|August 4
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-3
|Alek Manoah vs James Paxton
|August 5
|@ Red Sox
|-
|José Berríos vs Brayan Bello
|August 6
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Chris Bassitt vs TBA
|August 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Gavin Williams
|August 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|Yusei Kikuchi vs Tanner Bibee
|August 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|Kevin Gausman vs Logan Allen
|August 10
|@ Guardians
|-
|Alek Manoah vs Noah Syndergaard
