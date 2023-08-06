The Atlanta Braves (70-38) and Chicago Cubs (57-54) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (10-9) for the Braves and Justin Steele (12-3) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-9, 3.62 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (12-3, 3.03 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will send Morton (10-9) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 3.62, a 2.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.425.

He has nine quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Morton has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (12-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.

Steele is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the year.

Steele will try to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks fourth, 1.141 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st.

