The Indiana Fever (7-20) will visit the Atlanta Dream (14-13) after dropping three road games in a row. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSO
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-7.5) 168.5 -380 +300
BetMGM Dream (-7.5) 168.5 -350 +275
PointsBet Dream (-7.5) 168.5 -350 +240
Tipico Dream (-7.5) 168.5 -350 +255

Dream vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Dream have compiled a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Fever have compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread twice when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
  • Indiana has covered the spread six times this season (6-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 12 out of the Dream's 26 games this season have hit the over.
  • The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 26 times this season.

