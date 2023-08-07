On Monday, Michael Harris II (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .280 with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

In 57 of 87 games this season (65.5%) Harris II has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (19.5%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (25.3%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (9.2%).

In 31 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .324 AVG .242 .364 OBP .294 .532 SLG .395 16 XBH 13 6 HR 5 18 RBI 16 27/7 K/BB 33/12 7 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings