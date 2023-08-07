Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Ozzie Albies (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Cubs.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 33 walks while batting .261.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Albies is batting .364 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Albies has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this year (73 of 109), with at least two hits 28 times (25.7%).
- In 21.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has an RBI in 43 of 109 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.241
|AVG
|.284
|.299
|OBP
|.344
|.450
|SLG
|.572
|22
|XBH
|28
|10
|HR
|15
|38
|RBI
|39
|40/17
|K/BB
|36/16
|2
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Bido (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.18 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.18 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
