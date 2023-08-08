On Tuesday, Orlando Arcia (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .297 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Arcia will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last games.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.4% of his games this season (60 of 89), with multiple hits 26 times (29.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.4% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Arcia has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this year (27 of 89), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.5%).

He has scored in 34 games this season (38.2%), including 11 multi-run games (12.4%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .317 AVG .275 .374 OBP .331 .494 SLG .403 15 XBH 11 7 HR 4 25 RBI 14 34/13 K/BB 30/13 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings