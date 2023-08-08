Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .718 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of 1.003, fueled by an OBP of .421 to go with a slugging percentage of .582. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.4% of his games this year (84 of 110), with at least two hits 48 times (43.6%).
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 23 of them (20.9%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this year (43 of 110), with two or more RBI 15 times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 68 games this season, with multiple runs 25 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.341
|AVG
|.336
|.438
|OBP
|.404
|.590
|SLG
|.574
|29
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|13
|34
|RBI
|33
|34/37
|K/BB
|28/21
|26
|SB
|27
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Keller (9-8) out for his 24th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts through 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.35), 37th in WHIP (1.262), and 17th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.