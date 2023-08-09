Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Pirates.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 33 walks while batting .260.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Albies is batting .292 with two homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Albies has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 21.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has driven home a run in 44 games this year (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 20.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 53.2% of his games this year (59 of 111), with two or more runs 11 times (9.9%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.241
|AVG
|.280
|.299
|OBP
|.338
|.450
|SLG
|.569
|22
|XBH
|29
|10
|HR
|16
|38
|RBI
|41
|40/17
|K/BB
|38/16
|2
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed an 8.69 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
