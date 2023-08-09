The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 33 walks while batting .260.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Albies is batting .292 with two homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Albies has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 21.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has driven home a run in 44 games this year (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 20.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 53.2% of his games this year (59 of 111), with two or more runs 11 times (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 54 .241 AVG .280 .299 OBP .338 .450 SLG .569 22 XBH 29 10 HR 16 38 RBI 41 40/17 K/BB 38/16 2 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings