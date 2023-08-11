On Friday, August 11 at 7:10 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (72-41) visit Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (52-62) in the series opener at Citi Field.

The Braves have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mets (+150). The over/under for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-10, 3.86 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (6-5, 5.45 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 100 games this season and won 64 (64%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Braves have a 32-12 record (winning 72.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Braves have a 5-5 record over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Mets have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (26.8%) in those contests.

The Mets have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

