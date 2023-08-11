At +3000, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 12 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville compiled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 24th, giving up 353.3 yards per contest.

Last year the Jaguars were 5-3 at home and 4-5 on the road.

Jacksonville won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

Etienne also had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (48.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

Odds are current as of August 11 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.