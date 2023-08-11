Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .292 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Harris II is batting .450 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 61 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has homered in nine games this year (9.9%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23 games this season (25.3%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 91 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.324
|AVG
|.266
|.364
|OBP
|.319
|.532
|SLG
|.416
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|17
|27/7
|K/BB
|34/14
|7
|SB
|8
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.45 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.