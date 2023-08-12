Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (74-41) on Saturday, August 12, when they battle Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (52-64) at Citi Field at 7:15 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Mets have +200 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (12-4, 4.01 ERA) vs Jose Quintana - NYM (0-3, 3.42 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 102 times and won 66, or 64.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Braves have a 17-6 record (winning 73.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Braves have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Mets have won in 11, or 25.6%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mets have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Kevin Pillar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

