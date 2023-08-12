The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Christian Yelich, Luis Robert and others in this matchup.

Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Woodruff Stats

Brandon Woodruff (1-1) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his fourth start of the season.

Woodruff has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 6 5.0 4 2 2 9 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 7 5.1 4 0 0 4 2 at Cubs Apr. 1 6.0 3 1 1 8 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 57 walks and 65 RBI (126 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .290/.376/.471 on the season.

Yelich hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .228/.309/.398 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 11 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 116 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 24 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a .271/.325/.563 slash line so far this season.

Robert has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has put up 102 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 62 runs.

He has a slash line of .252/.317/.433 so far this season.

Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

