On Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Atlanta Dream (15-14) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid when visiting the Los Angeles Sparks (11-18), airing at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Sparks matchup.

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Dream vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
Dream vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Dream have won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • The Sparks are 15-11-0 ATS this year.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 6-5.
  • Los Angeles has covered the spread 11 times this season (11-8 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 12 out of the Dream's 28 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • So far this year, 13 out of the Sparks' 29 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

