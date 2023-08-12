At +3000 as of December 31, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight Jaguars games last season went over the point total.

Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 24th, surrendering 353.3 yards per contest.

The Jaguars had five wins at home last year and four away.

As a favorite last season Jacksonville picked up only two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (48.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun delivered 2.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

