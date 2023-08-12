On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .297.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

In 63 of 93 games this year (67.7%) Arcia has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).

In 14.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.2% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .317 AVG .277 .374 OBP .331 .494 SLG .440 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 25 RBI 18 34/13 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings