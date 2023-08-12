Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (hitting .326 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Mets Player Props
|How to Watch Braves vs Mets
|Braves vs Mets Odds
|Braves vs Mets Prediction
|Braves vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .263 with 21 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 34 walks.
- He ranks 62nd in batting average, 96th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Albies enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .292 with one homer.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 78 of 114 games this year (68.4%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (25.4%).
- He has homered in 24 games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (40.4%), with two or more RBI in 24 of those contests (21.1%).
- In 52.6% of his games this year (60 of 114), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.241
|AVG
|.284
|.299
|OBP
|.341
|.450
|SLG
|.556
|22
|XBH
|29
|10
|HR
|16
|38
|RBI
|44
|40/17
|K/BB
|42/17
|2
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Reyes gets the call to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.