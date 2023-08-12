On Saturday, Sean Murphy (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

Denyi Reyes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .274 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.

Murphy will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .222 with one homer during his last outings.

Murphy has recorded a hit in 51 of 81 games this season (63.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 81), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has driven home a run in 31 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 37 of 81 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .284 AVG .264 .371 OBP .380 .520 SLG .529 19 XBH 17 8 HR 10 29 RBI 32 42/17 K/BB 36/19 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings