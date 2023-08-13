Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Austin Riley (.591 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .282 with 23 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 41 walks.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- In 70.7% of his 116 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (26 of 116), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.7% of his games this year, Riley has tallied at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (18.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 62 times this season (53.4%), including 18 games with multiple runs (15.5%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.311
|AVG
|.256
|.371
|OBP
|.315
|.577
|SLG
|.463
|30
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|39
|57/21
|K/BB
|62/20
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (8-6) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.24 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
