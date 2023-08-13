How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
The New York Mets and Pete Alonso hit the field against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Citi Field.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 225 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .503 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have an MLB-leading .275 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (678 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in MLB.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.286).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Yonny Chirinos makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Chirinos has not recorded a quality start yet this season.
- Chirinos is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 18 outings this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 21-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Denyi Reyes
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
