Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Jacksonville Jaguars have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 12th-ranked in the league as of December 31.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in ), and it ranked 24th on defense with 353.3 yards allowed per game.
- Last season the Jaguars were 5-3 at home and 4-5 away.
- As a favorite last season Jacksonville picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).
- On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.
- In 17 games, Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.
- Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.
- In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (48.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Foyesade Oluokun registered 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
