Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .293.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this season (63 of 94), with more than one hit 27 times (28.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 94), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (39.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.317
|AVG
|.271
|.374
|OBP
|.324
|.494
|SLG
|.429
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|18
|34/13
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.24 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
