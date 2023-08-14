At +3000 as of December 31, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.

Jacksonville totaled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 24th, surrendering 353.3 yards per game.

The Jaguars posted a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last year.

Jacksonville won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

In addition, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.

Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (48.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Foyesade Oluokun registered 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

Odds are current as of August 14 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.