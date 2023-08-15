As we head into Tuesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each contest. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Phillies (Zack Wheeler) against the Blue Jays (Yusei Kikuchi).

Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for August 15.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Guardians at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (5-5) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will look to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) when the teams play on Tuesday.

CLE: Allen CIN: Ashcraft 17 (91.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (120 IP) 3.55 ERA 4.95 8.7 K/9 6.6

For a full report of the Allen vs Ashcraft matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 CLE Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Astros at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (8-2) to the hill as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Johnny Cueto (0-3) when the teams face off Tuesday.

HOU: Javier MIA: Cueto 22 (117.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (27 IP) 4.36 ERA 5.33 8.4 K/9 7.7

For a full preview of the Javier vs Cueto matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Astros at Marlins

HOU Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Red Sox at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (8-6) to the hill as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Josiah Gray (7-9) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

BOS: Pivetta WSH: Gray 28 (97.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (126.2 IP) 4.16 ERA 3.69 11.1 K/9 7.8

For a full preview of the Pivetta vs Gray matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Nationals

BOS Odds to Win: -165

-165 WSH Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9.5 runs

Phillies at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Wheeler (9-5) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will look to Kikuchi (9-4) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

PHI: Wheeler TOR: Kikuchi 23 (137 IP) Games/IP 23 (122.1 IP) 3.68 ERA 3.53 10.2 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Blue Jays

PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 TOR Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Pirates at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Bailey Falter (0-7) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will counter with David Peterson (3-7) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

PIT: Falter NYM: Peterson 10 (48.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (69 IP) 5.21 ERA 5.61 6.1 K/9 9.7

For a full breakdown of the Falter vs Peterson matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -145

-145 PIT Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Braves Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-7) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will look to Bryce Elder (8-4) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

NYY: Severino ATL: Elder 14 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (131 IP) 8.06 ERA 3.64 7.9 K/9 6.7

For a full report of the Severino vs Elder matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 NYY Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 10.5 runs

Tigers at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Alex Faedo (2-4) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (6-6) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

DET: Faedo MIN: Ober 8 (40.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (108.2 IP) 5.80 ERA 3.40 7.8 K/9 8.9

For a full report of the Faedo vs Ober matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -190

-190 DET Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Spenser Watkins (0-0) to the hill as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Dakota Hudson (3-0) for the game between the teams Tuesday.

OAK: Watkins STL: Hudson 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 9 (31.1 IP) - ERA 4.31 - K/9 6.3

For a full report of the Watkins vs Hudson matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9.5 runs

Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Lucas Giolito (7-8) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Jordan Montgomery (7-10) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.

LAA: Giolito TEX: Montgomery 24 (136 IP) Games/IP 23 (133 IP) 4.37 ERA 3.38 9.6 K/9 8.1

For a full report of the Giolito vs Montgomery matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -185

-185 LAA Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (1-5) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Kyle Hendricks (4-6) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

CHW: Toussaint CHC: Hendricks 11 (46.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (86.1 IP) 4.27 ERA 4.17 9.1 K/9 5.9

For a full preview of the Toussaint vs Hendricks matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -185

-185 CHW Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will counter with Jordan Lyles (3-13) when the teams play on Tuesday.

SEA: Hancock KC: Lyles 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 22 (126.1 IP) 1.80 ERA 6.06 5.4 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Royals

SEA Odds to Win: -145

-145 KC Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Joe Mantiply (1-1) to the bump as they face the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Ty Blach (1-1) when the teams face off Tuesday.

ARI: Mantiply COL: Blach 18 (20 IP) Games/IP 11 (32 IP) 7.20 ERA 4.22 7.7 K/9 3.7

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies

ARI Odds to Win: -155

-155 COL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 12.5 runs

Orioles at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Jack Flaherty (8-7) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha (8-2) when the clubs play Tuesday.

BAL: Flaherty SD: Wacha 22 (120.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (85.2 IP) 4.33 ERA 2.84 9.1 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -125

-125 BAL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (2-3) to the bump as they face the Giants, who will counter with Jakob Junis (3-3) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

TB: Littell SF: Junis 19 (41.2 IP) Games/IP 31 (64 IP) 4.10 ERA 4.36 7.8 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Rays at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -110

-110 TB Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

Brewers at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (4-3) to the mound as they face the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Bobby Miller (6-2) for the game between the teams Tuesday.

MIL: Houser LAD: Miller 16 (78 IP) Games/IP 13 (69.1 IP) 4.38 ERA 3.89 7.2 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -225

-225 MIL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

