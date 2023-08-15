The New York Liberty versus the Las Vegas Aces is your only option on today's WNBA slate.

Today's WNBA Games

The Las Vegas Aces play host to the New York Liberty

The Liberty travel to face the Aces on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 27-3

27-3 NYL Record: 24-6

24-6 LVA Stats: 94.0 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (second)

94.0 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (second) NYL Stats: 88.5 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.9 APG)

A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.9 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.8 APG)

