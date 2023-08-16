On Wednesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.423), slugging percentage (.577) and OPS (.999) this season.

He ranks second in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 91 of 119 games this year (76.5%), with multiple hits on 52 occasions (43.7%).

He has homered in 21.0% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 48 games this year (40.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (13.4%).

In 75 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .342 AVG .333 .440 OBP .407 .596 SLG .560 30 XBH 28 13 HR 14 36 RBI 37 34/39 K/BB 33/26 26 SB 29

Yankees Pitching Rankings