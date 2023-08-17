There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Information on live coverage of today's MLB action is available for you.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Kansas City Royals (39-83) play the Seattle Mariners (65-55)

The Mariners will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.274 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.274 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.261 AVG, 19 HR, 73 RBI)

SEA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -221 +182 9

The Washington Nationals (54-67) face the Boston Red Sox (63-57)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.285 AVG, 19 HR, 73 RBI)

BOS Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -184 +155 9.5

The Cleveland Guardians (58-63) play host to the Detroit Tigers (54-66)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.230 AVG, 21 HR, 66 RBI)

DET Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -120 +101 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) take on the New York Mets (55-66)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 84 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 84 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.222 AVG, 36 HR, 89 RBI)

NYM Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -121 +102 10.5

The San Diego Padres (58-63) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (61-60)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)

Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI) ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 82 RBI)

ARI Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -116 -103 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (65-56)

The Brewers will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.341 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.341 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.287 AVG, 16 HR, 67 RBI)

LAD Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -145 +123 8.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.