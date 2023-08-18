The Winston-Salem Open is nearing its close in Winston Salem, North Carolina, as Jiri Lehecka plays in a quarterfinal against Max Purcell. Lehecka's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex are +550, the No. 3 odds in the field.

Lehecka at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Lehecka's Next Match

After beating Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, Lehecka will meet Purcell in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24 at 4:00 PM ET.

Lehecka Stats

Lehecka is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over No. 78-ranked Koepfer in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Lehecka is 30-25 over the past year, with no tournament victories.

In 15 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Lehecka is 19-16 in matches.

Through 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Lehecka has played 25.2 games per match. He won 50.5% of them.

On hard courts, Lehecka has played 35 matches over the past 12 months, and 25.3 games per match.

Over the past year, Lehecka has been victorious in 21.5% of his return games and 79.4% of his service games.

On hard courts over the past year, Lehecka has been victorious in 20.3% of his return games and 80.3% of his service games.

