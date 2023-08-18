Villarreal CF and RCD Mallorca square off for one of two matchups on the LaLiga slate on Friday.

Villarreal CF (0-0-1) travels to play RCD Mallorca (0-1-0) at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Villarreal CF (+155)

Villarreal CF (+155) Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+190)

RCD Mallorca (+190) Draw: (+200)

Watch Valencia CF vs UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas (0-1-0) journeys to face Valencia CF (1-0-0) at Mestalla in Valencia.

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Valencia CF (-135)

Valencia CF (-135) Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+380)

UD Las Palmas (+380) Draw: (+240)

