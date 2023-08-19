Eddie Rosario vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Eddie Rosario (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 20 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks while batting .251.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 88th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 108 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (14.8%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.8% of his games this season, Rosario has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|51
|.259
|AVG
|.243
|.298
|OBP
|.304
|.513
|SLG
|.414
|22
|XBH
|18
|13
|HR
|5
|38
|RBI
|20
|53/11
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Webb looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 8 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.42), 10th in WHIP (1.080), and 31st in K/9 (8.7).
