Want to find out how to watch or live stream the Little League World Series on Saturday, August 19? We've got you covered. For a full list of LLWS games that are airing on Fubo, see the article below.

Watch even more Little League baseball action with ESPN+!

Little League World Series Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Cuba Region vs. Australia Region

Watch Mid-Atlantic Region vs. New England Region

Watch Europe-Africa Region vs. Canada Region

Make sure you're following along with all the Little League World Series action all tournament long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.