On Saturday, Marcell Ozuna (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks while batting .249.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 88th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Ozuna enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .467 with one homer.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 71 of 105 games this year (67.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (19.0%).

In 22 games this year, he has hit a home run (21.0%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).

Ozuna has an RBI in 36 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43 of 105 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 50 .266 AVG .231 .349 OBP .298 .536 SLG .430 24 XBH 17 14 HR 10 31 RBI 29 48/25 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

