On Saturday, Matt Olson (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (124) this season while batting .271 with 66 extra-base hits.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Olson has had a hit in 82 of 121 games this season (67.8%), including multiple hits 34 times (28.1%).

He has gone deep in 29.8% of his games in 2023 (36 of 121), and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 47.9% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

In 58.7% of his games this year (71 of 121), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .283 AVG .260 .387 OBP .376 .650 SLG .567 36 XBH 30 23 HR 20 57 RBI 51 64/38 K/BB 70/42 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings