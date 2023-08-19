Freddy Peralta will try to pick up his 10th win of the season when his Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) visit the Texas Rangers (72-50) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (9-4) versus the Brewers and Peralta (9-8).

Rangers vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.17 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (9-8, 4.01 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will send Dunning (9-4) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in seven innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.17, a 2.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.144 in 26 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 26 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta will try to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.01 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings over 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.

Peralta is looking to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Peralta will try to go five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.01), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11).

